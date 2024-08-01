Fire hits 81 houses in Bacolod

A total of 81 houses were razed by fire at Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City, on Wednesday morning, July 31.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip said yesterday the fire started at the house owned by Monaliza Magbanua, which was occupied by a certain "Waldo", at about 3:26 a.m.

The fire immediately spread to other houses that were made of light materials.

Masip said a total of 73 houses were destroyed and eight houses were damaged.

She said they had difficulty penetrating the area because of the narrow passageways, adding that it was also a challenge to use the water hose to reach the affected area.

The fire was put out at about 4:48 a.m. and destroyed at least P1.4 million worth of properties. The BFP also raised a fourth alarm status.

Investigation showed the fire started inside the house of Magbanua due to an unattended lighted paper egg tray or an improvised mosquito repellent.Before the incident, Masip said they were informed that a certain "Waldo" used to light the paper egg tray as an improvised mosquito repellent.

She said Magbanua abandoned the house for at least one year and they allowed Waldo, a construction worker, to temporarily occupy the house.

She added that Magbanua as well as their neighbors failed to determine the original place of Waldo, who was staying in the area for at least two months.

Masip noted that after the incident, a certain " Waldo" can no longer be seen in the area.

Moreover, Alma Gustilo, head of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said the city government already provided food and non-food items to the victims including hygiene kit materials.

She said the affected families are temporarily staying at the Barangay 2 Hall and the Chapel in the area, adding that they are now in need of clothes, kitchen utensils, and medicine, among others.

Gustilo said the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000, P10,000 for the damaged house, and P5,000 for renters.

She said the city will also provide a relocation site to the affected residents based on the assessment of the Bacolod Housing Authority.

In 2019, several houses were also razed by fire in the area, and another one in February 2024.

"It's now the third fire incident in the area, and they need our help," Gustilo said.

For those who are willing to help, she said the social workers are accepting donations at the Barangay 2 Hall./ MAP