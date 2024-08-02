Fire hits another 18 houses in Bacolod

After the fire incident transpired in Barangay 2, Bacolod City, which destroyed at least 81 houses on July 31, on the following day, at least 18 houses were also razed by fire with one person was injured at Purok Kingfisher, Barangay 16.

The injured was identified as Alejandro Tiad, 49, who sustained thermal burns and suffered difficulty breathing.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip said yesterday the fire started at the two-story house owned by Gerald Arroyo at about 2:42 a.m. Thursday, August 1.

The fire immediately spread to other houses that were made of light materials.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) records showed as of 7:17 a.m., a total of 12 houses were destroyed and six houses were damaged.

Masip said they had difficulty penetrating the area due to the delayed power disconnection of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

She added that two of her personnel were slightly electrocuted.

The fire was put out at about 3:34 a.m. and destroyed at least P675,000 worth of properties. The BFP also raised a third alarm status

Investigation showed the fire started on the second floor of Arroyo's house due to an overheated ceiling fan.

Masip said Arroyo's family was unhurt however, one of his neighbors, Tiad, was injured after he tried to save some of their belongings.

She said Tiad was trapped inside their comfort room and fortunately, the firefighters heard him shouting for help.

Tiad sustained third-degree burns on his body and was brought to the Riverside Medical Center.

Masip reminded the public to always check the electrical connection or immediately unplug an appliance if it smokes or has an unusual smell, and have it repaired.

Wendy Castro, the focal person for disaster, said the city government already provided food and non-food assistance to the affected families, who are currently staying at the Education and Training Center School-Extension.

He said the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000, P10,000 for the damaged house, and P5,000 for renters, and it will be included in the Bayad Agad program of the city for the immediate release of the assistance.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, in a statement, said Barangays 2 and 16 were facing devastating fires on July 31, and August 1.

" Our hearts go out to those affected by these tragic events. The city government is mobilizing all available resources to provide immediate assistance and support to the displaced families," he said.

He added that they are now working closely with the Bureau of Fire Protection to investigate the causes.

" To guarantee such incidents are prevented in the future, necessary steps will be taken so that the safety of our people remains our top priority," Benitez stressed.

" Let us come together to support our fellow Bacolodnons during this challenging time," he said./MAP