Fire hits another 20 houses in Bacolod

AFTER a fire incident in Barangay 10, Bacolod City that destroyed at least 34 houses on January 24, 2026, at least 20 houses were also razed by fire on Sunday and Monday at Purok 3 Batad, Sitio Magsungay, Barangay Singcang-Airport, and Purok Masanag, Barangay 26, Bacolod City.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Records from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod show that at least seven houses were razed by a fire that broke out around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 25, at Purok 3 Batad, Sitio Magsungay, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

The fire started at the house of Franco Sanz and quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Of the number, four houses were completely destroyed, while three houses were damaged.

The fire was extinguished around 4:59 p.m., causing approximately P15,000 in property damage.

Another 13 houses were also razed by a fire that broke out around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, January 26, at Purok Masanag, Barangay 26, Bacolod City.

The fire started at the house of Linda Barba and quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the scene but encountered difficulties accessing the area due to narrow passageways. Firefighters had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected properties.

Of the number, nine houses were completely destroyed, while four houses were damaged.

The fire was put out around 5:55 a.m., causing approximately P150,000 in property damage.

Arson investigators are still conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The BFP raised a second alarm as the fire affected at least 30 families composed of 60 individuals.

The city government, with assistance from the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), provided food packs to the affected individuals temporarily staying at the barangays’ evacuation centers. (MAP)