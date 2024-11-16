Fire Hits Dormitory in Bacolod

A fire engulfed a dormitory in Purok KBS, St. Scholastica, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, on the morning of Friday, November 15.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

BFP records indicated that the fire started around 7:37 a.m. and heavily damaged the Suelto Dormitory, which is owned by Segritte Tapang Suelto.

Several fire trucks were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control upon their arrival.

The BFP is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated P7,500 in property damage. (MAP)