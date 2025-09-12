Fire hits over 200 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST 216 houses were razed by fire in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, Friday morning, September 12, 2025.

No casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Bacolod records showed the fire started at the house owned by alias "Fritz" at 12:09 a.m.

The fire immediately spread to other houses that were made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP's fire trucks were dispatched to the area, including fire volunteer trucks, but they had difficulty penetrating the area because of the narrow passageways. They needed to pull and connect the water hose to reach the affected area.

Of 216 houses, 180 were destroyed and 36 were damaged.

The fire displaced at least 250 families composed of 800 individuals.

The fire was put out around 3:10 a.m. It left around P4.5 million worth of damage to properties.

Arson investigators are still conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who visited the affected area, said the Department of Social Services Development (DSSD) already provided food packs to the affected families.

He said the affected families are temporarily staying at Apolinario Mabini Elementary School, adding that he already tasked the DSSD to fast-track the financial assistance to the affected residents. (MAP)