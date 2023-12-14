Fire hits storage facility at Upper East Megaworld, leaves P14-M in damages

A fire razed the storage facility of the Multitrade Corporation at the Upper East Megaworld, Barangay 41 in Bacolod City on Wednesday afternoon, December 13.

No injuries or casualties were reported, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

BFP records showed that the fire started around 2:20 p.m. and destroyed the storage facility owned by Multitrade Corporation.

Several fire trucks were then dispatched to the area. The blaze was put out at about 2:55 p.m.

The BFP is still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire destroyed about P14 million worth of properties.

Moreover, Harold Geronimo, Vice President of Public Relations and Media Affairs, Megaworld, in a statement, said that the fire gutted only the temporary warehouse and office facility of their contractors.

"This is neither a staff house nor a construction site," he said.

He added the nearby construction sites as well as residential towers are safe.

"We thank the Bacolod City Fire Station, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and all the local fire chambers for their fast response to the fire call. The incident only lasted for about 30 minutes because of the efficient fire response of the city," Geronimo said.*