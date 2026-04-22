Fire leaves 71 families homeless in Barangay 14

AT LEAST 71 families in Bacolod City were left homeless after a fire broke out at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Purok Ramon, Magsaysay, Barangay 14.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) records revealed that the fire started at the house owned by Regie Doronilla.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the area, but firefighters had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

A total of 22 houses were destroyed, while 10 were damaged. The fire was put out at 3:52 p.m. but it left about P4.5 million worth of property damage.

The BFP raised a second alarm as the fire affected at least 289 individuals.

The displaced families are temporarily staying at the Education and Training Center School-III.

Arson investigators are still conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

The City Government also provided food assistance and they are now facilitating the financial aid to the affected families, including renters.

Richelle Villaprado, head of the Department of Social Services and Development, said personnel had been deployed for data validation and monitoring.

She said food packs were distributed, and a mobile kitchen was deployed to the barangay.

Families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000, while those with damaged houses will get P10,000. Renters will receive between P5,000 and P7,000 based on the assessment. (MAP)