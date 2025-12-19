Fire razes 26 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST 26 houses were razed by fire at Purok Tahong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City, on Friday morning, December 19, 2025.

No casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod records showed that the fire started at the house owned by Marcelino Pitogo.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the area, but firefighters had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

All 26 houses were destroyed. The fire was put out around 2:14 a.m., leaving about P125,000 worth of property damage.

The fire displaced at least 26 families, composed of 35 individuals.

Arson investigators are still conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

The BFP urged Bacolodnons to ensure that electrical appliances are unplugged, surroundings are regularly cleared of combustible rubbish, and no embers are left unattended after cooking.

They also advised the public to avoid overloaded electrical connections and to have wirings regularly checked by competent electricians, while corroded or dysfunctional wiring should be replaced.

The Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) also provided food packs to the affected families, who are temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, who inspected the area, said he would discuss the situation of the affected families with Barangay 2 Captain Imelda Banguanga regarding their relocation.

He said he is also waiting for the final report from the BFP on the cause of the fire, adding that most of the affected families were earlier hit by Typhoon Tino and had availed of government financial assistance.

The mayor also tasked the Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA) to determine the availability of a relocation site.

Gasataya disclosed that some of the affected families have already signified their interest in availing of the city’s relocation site. (MAP)