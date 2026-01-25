Fire razes 34 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST 34 houses were destroyed by fire in Purok Tambipalad, Barangay 10, Bacolod City on Saturday afternoon, January 24, 2026.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Records from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod show that the fire started at the house of Aaron Tupas at 2:19 p.m.

The blaze quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the scene but encountered difficulties accessing the area due to narrow passageways.

Firefighters had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected properties.

Of the 34 houses affected, 28 were destroyed and six were damaged, as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was extinguished at 3:28 p.m., leaving approximately P237,5000 in property damage.

The BFP raised a third alarm status where the fire affected at least 55 families composed of 199 individuals. Of the affected families, 18 of them are renters and three are sharers.

Arson investigators are conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The City Government, with assistance from the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), provided food packs to the affected individuals temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, DSSD head, said the validation of the total affected families is still ongoing.

“The City Government responded for the immediate needs of the affected families which include food and non-food items,” she said.

Mayor Greg Gasataya also responded to the area to ensure that ample support is given to the affected families. (MAP)