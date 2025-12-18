Fire razes 4 houses

AT LEAST four houses were razed by fire at Purok Magsungay, Barangay Singcang, Bacolod City, on Thursday morning, December 17, 2025.

No casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod records showed the fire started at the house owned by Helen Moya at about 4:11 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the area, but they had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

Of the four houses, one was destroyed and three were damaged.

The fire was extinguished around 4:20 a.m., leaving about P270,000 worth of property damage.

Arson investigators are still conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

The City Government also provided food packs to at least 10 individuals who are temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center, with assistance from the Department of Social Services Development. (MAP)