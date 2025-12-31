Fire razes 6 houses, industrial building

A TOTAL of six houses and an industrial building were destroyed by fire on Luzuriaga Street, Barangay 31, Bacolod City on Tuesday afternoon, December 30, 2025.

No casualties were reported.

Records from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod show that the fire started at the house of Eda Palomo at around 5:33 p.m.

The blaze quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the scene but encountered difficulties accessing the area due to narrow passageways. Firefighters had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected properties.

Six houses were completely destroyed, and an industrial building sustained damage.

The fire was extinguished around 5:38 p.m., causing approximately P75,000 in property damage.

Arson investigators are conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

The City Government, with assistance from the Department of Social Services and Development, provided food packs to at least 23 individuals temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center.

Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade photo

