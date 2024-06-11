Fire razes 9 houses in Bacolod

At least nine houses were razed by fire at Purok Malinong, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City, on Sunday night, June 9.

City Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza said Monday, June 10, the fire started from the two-story house owned by Larry Lorimas at about 8:15 p.m.

The fire immediately spread to other houses that were made of light materials.

Jardeleza said the fire destroyed seven houses and two others were damaged.

The fire was put out at about 8:43 p.m. and destroyed at least P100,000 worth of properties.

Investigation showed the fire started in the clay burner at the ground floor area, northern portion of the house.

Jardeleza urged Bacolodnons to ensure that their electrical appliances are unplugged, surroundings are regularly cleaned from combustible rubbish, and no embers are left unattended after cooking.

He also advised the public to avoid overloaded electrical connections and have their wirings regularly checked by competent electricians while those that are corroded or dysfunctional should be replaced.