Fire victims in San Carlos City get help

At least nine households in So. Sto. Rosario, Brgy. Rizal received hygiene and kitchen kits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 6, Nov. 10.



Three of the total beneficiaries have partially damaged houses while the remaining 6 have totally damaged houses. They received toothbrushes, toothpastes, shampoos, bath soaps, laundry soaps, sanitary napkins, combs, razors, nail cutters, sets of spoon and fork, dining glasses, plates, frying pans, cooking pans and ladles.



Project Development Officer of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program Melquisedec Galve said the beneficiaries were displaced during the fire on Oct. 27, in the said area. He added they also provided 2 boxes of food packs for each family on the same day.



Fire victim Erica Pango Tampipi thanked DSWD for securing their daily necessities since it is already a big help since they have nothing left after the incident.



The City Social Welfare and Development Office facilitated the distribution. (PR)