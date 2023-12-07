FIREARMS RECOVERED | Suspected rebel killed in Binalbagan encounter

A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel died in an encounter with government troopers in Sitio Caranawan, Brgy. Amontay, Binalbagan on Wednesday, December 6.

1Lt. Mary Liza Joy de Guzman, Civil Military Operations officer of the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, said that the soldiers responded to reports from civilians regarding the presence of armed men in the area.

Upon arrival in the area, state troopers figured in armed clashes with about five suspected NPA rebels, which lasted for about five minutes.

The fleeing rebels, according to de Guzman, left behind their slain comrade.

The military recovered an M1 garand rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, and a backpack containing personal belongings and subversive documents.

Lt. Col. J Jay Javines, spokesperson of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, disclosed that those encountered by 62IB soldiers are remnants of the dismantled Central Negros 1 under the Komiteng Rehiyonal Negros/ Cebu/Bohol/Siquijor.

The identity of the slain rebel has not been identified as of this time.*