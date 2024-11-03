Firecracker vendors seek to use back portion of Pope John Paul II Tower

The Bacolod City Council will conduct a public hearing on the Bacolod Fireworks Retailers Association's request to display their products at the designated firecracker zone behind the Pope John Paul II Tower in the city's Reclamation Area.

Councilor Psyche Marie Sy, chairperson of the City Council committee on fire, social defense, and natural disasters, said yesterday that they already received Amado Castijon, III, president of Bacolod Fireworks Retailers Association,'s request for a permit to display their fireworks at the back of Pope John Paul II Tower from December 1 to 31, 2024.

“We will finalize the schedule of the hearing so that we can resolve to allow them to display their firecrackers in said area,” she said.

She added the Bacolod Fireworks Retailers Association was composed of at least 61 members.

If approved, Sy noted the firecracker vendors should also secure a permit at the Bacolod City Police Office and the Bacolod City Government Center.

The Philippine National Police will also provide a list of the fireworks and pyrotechnics devices that are considered legal and are allowed to be sold by retailers.

These include baby rocket, Judas' belt, el diablo, paper caps, pulling of strings, skyrocket (kwitis), small triangulo, butterfly, fountain, jumbo, regular and special luces, Mabuhay, roman candle, sparklers, trompillo, and whistle device.

Based on Republic Act 7183, an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices, prohibited fireworks include super lolo, goodbye earth, five-star, whistle bomb, atomic triangle, piccolo, watusi, bogo, and pla-pla. /MAP