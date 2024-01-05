Fireworks-related injuries in NegOcc climb to 89

Fireworks-related injuries in Negros Occidental has climbed to 89 from December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024, records from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed.

The PHO recorded eight new reported cases.

Age group with the most cases is 11 to 20 years old male victims, while the most common firecrackers used were triangulo, with 18 cases.

Most common types of injuries were blasts and burns with no amputation, with 63 cases, while 11 cases of liquor intoxication were also reported.

Bago City and Kabankalan City have the most fireworks-related injuries with 13 cases each, followed by Hinigaran with nine cases.

In Western Visayas, meanwhile, the Department of Health Center for Health Development reported a total of 246 fireworks-related injuries from December 21 to Jan. 4.

Thirty-two new cases were reported from January 3 to 4.

The type of injuries were blasts and burns with no amputation, with 20 cases, eye injury with eight, and blasts and burns with amputation, four cases.*