Fireworks-related injuries in Negros Occidental climbs to 103

Fireworks-related injuries (FWI) in Negros Occidental have climbed to 103, which is higher compared to last year, which was only 72, Provincial Health Officer Girlie Pinongan said Tuesday, January 9.

Pinongan said two injuries involved amputations.

All over Western Visayas, Negros Occidental has the highest FWI, Pinongan also said.

The data covered the period from December 21, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

The total number of FRI cases in the region is fifth nationwide.

Pinongan attributed the increase in FRI cases in Negros Occidental to the lifting of health protocols because of Covid-19, compared to the past three years.

She also said most of the victims are teenagers aged 10 to 21 years old.

Most of them picked up pyrotechnics they believed were already used up during the New Year's festivities but ended up exploding in their hands, she said.*