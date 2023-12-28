Fireworks-related injuries in WV reach 18

Fireworks-related injuries during the Christmas holidays in Western Visayas reached 18 cases from December 21 to December 27, 2023, data from the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The figure is seven percent lower compared to last year.

The types of injuries reported were blast/burn injury without amputation and an eye injury.

The said injuries were caused by boga, with nine cases; five-star, one case; and other types of firecrackers.

There were no reported cases of fireworks ingestion or stray bullet injuries.

The reported cases were gathered from four sentinel hospitals, including Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City; Western Visayas Medical Center and Iloilo Mission Hospital in Iloilo City; and Western Visayas Sanitarium in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, as well as from all health facilities in other provinces in Western Visayas.

Dr. Fritzi Ann Suzette Jeroso-Dequito, head of the DOH-6 Health Promotion Unit, reminded the public to be mindful of the dangers posed by fireworks through the agency's "Iwas Paputok" and "Ligtas Christmas Para sa Healthy Pilipinas 2023" campaigns.

"As we approach the New Year and continue with the festivities, it is important to note any lingering danger that may be caused by fireworks," she said in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, December 27.

Records indicated that in Western Visayas, the injuries were mostly blasts, burns, and eye injuries, with majority of the patients being in the 1 to 10 and 11 to 20 age groups.

"Elementary pupils are usually in the age group susceptible to firecracker-related injuries," Jeroso-Dequito said.*