Fireworks-related injuries in WV rise to 34

Fireworks-related injuries in Western Visayas went up to 34 from December 21 to 28, based on the records of the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas Center for Health Development.

Six new cases were reported from December 27 to December 28, which is still 11 percent lower than the same period in 2022, with 38 cases.

The reported cases were from the four sentinel hospitals and all health facilities in the region.

The DOH has been reminding the public to celebrate the New Year safely.

The types of injuries were blasts, burns, and eye injuries caused by boga, kwitis, and other firecrackers.

"Let us all choose healthier options during this holiday season and be mindful of our health," the DOH-WV reminded the public.*