Firm spurs Talisay’s economic dev’t with pole installation

Filinvest Land, Inc., the developer behind Talisay City’s mixed-use Palm Estates development, is helping energize the city and hasten progress in the area with new electrical infrastructure for future Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco) customers.

In partnership with Ceneco, Filinvest Land has installed 42 electricity poles on a 2.7-kilometer stretch along Circumferential Road in Barangay E. Lizares, Talisay City.

"The installation of 42 electricity poles along Circumferential Road in Barangay E. Lizares is a testament to Filinvest Land’s commitment to providing essential infrastructure for future residents and businesses in the area,” said Phil Calumpang, Filinvest Land Geographic Planning Head-Rest of Visayas.

Ceneco is one of the Philippines’ 121 electric cooperatives. It was incorporated in 1975 in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. In 1978, with the help of the national government, Ceneco purchased and took over A. S. Diaz Electric Service (ASDES) which previously served Bacolod and Talisay Cities.

“As we continue to build communities in Negros Occidental, we aim to create not just homes but vibrant and sustainable environments where Negrense families can thrive. We believe in the potential of Talisay City, and through initiatives like this, we strive to energize growth and enhance the quality of life for the community,” Calumpang added.

These electricity poles are located near Filinvest Land’s Palm Estates in Barangay E. Lizares, Talisay City – between Bacolod and Silay Cities and close to major thoroughfares, schools, and the Bacolod-Silay International Airport.

Key components of Palm Estates include a neighborhood commercial complex, chapel, clubhouse, events area/plaza, and transportation hub, as well as its flagship residential community, Futura Homes Palm Estates, which offers smart-value houses and lots with a modern minimalist theme.*