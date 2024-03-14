First Bacolod Water Sports Festival opens on March 15

The 1st Bacolod Watersports Festival 2024 is set to open on March 15, Friday, 4 p.m. at Bacolod Baywalk Recreational Park.

The 800-meter seafront of the Bacolod Baywalk will host various water sports and related activities such as Bancarera, Beach Volleyball, Boat Tug-of-War, and paddling among others.

Bancarera teams from Siargao, Banate, Bohol, Boracay, Capiz, Cebu, and Malaysia are now in the city in preparation for the first of the many listed water competitions.

The ceremony will open with pre-show exhibitions for jetskiing, running man challenge, kayaking, and paddling, etc., while the program will start at sunset with local officials, representatives from the different government agencies, organizers, participants, supporters and guests.

Bacolod Watersports Festival 2024 is aimed at promoting a sustainable tourism activity in the City of Bacolod that encourages athleticism, teamwork, sportsmanship and appreciation of traditional and contemporary Filipino games; while reducing the negative impacts caused by such tourism event.

It also expects to convene sports aficionados and water sports fans not only in Negros Occidental but the entire region and the country as well.

Meanwhile, the Watersports commitees covene last Friday for a coordination meeting with representatives from City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Philippine Coastguard, Maritime Command, Bacolod City Police Office, and other agencies.(PR)