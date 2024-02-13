First Bacolod Watersports Festival set

The Bacolod Watersports Festival is set to be launched this March and will run for eight weeks, with different water sports competitions and related activities to be held at Bacolod

Baywalk Recreational Park.

The first Watersports Festival in the city is aimed at promoting a sustainable tourism activity that encourages athleticism, teamwork, sportsmanship, and appreciation of traditional and

contemporary Filipino games, while reducing the negative impacts caused by such tourism events.

Among the activities are: Beach Volley, Inter-City/Municipality Electric Fluvial Competition, Open Bancarera, Kayaking, Paddling Boat Race, Running Man/Bamboo Drifting, Swimming Marathon, and Game Fishing, among others.

The First Bacolod Watersports Festival is expected to convene sports aficionados and water sports fans not only in Negros Occidental but the entire region and the country as well. (PR)