FIRST IN PH | Bacolod ready to turnover housing units in Barangay Vista under Pambansang Pabahay program

The City Government of Bacolod is now ready to turnover the housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government to the beneficiaries on December 20 this year at the Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday, December 12.

Benitez said the Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHSUD) already sent an invitation letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the turnover of the housing units of the 4PH program to the beneficiaries.

“Hopefully, we will have the President here for the turnover of the housing units to our beneficiaries. It’s the very first turnover of the housing units under the 4PH program in the country. Bacolod is the first one to formally turnover these units,” he said.

On December 10, Benitez, along with Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the DHSUD, inspected the housing units in Barangay Vista Alegre.

“The development of these units is not just to have a house; there’s also facilities like the swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, and park,” Benitez said.

He said DHSUD has branded the facilities as Marcos Park.

The mayor noted that the constructor of the project will construct 25 buildings in the area where two buildings were already completed.

Benitez said it’s the target of the city to build 10,000 units for the qualified residents of Bacolod City.

He said thousands of Bacolodnons already applied for the housing units in Barangay Vista Alegre.

The beneficiaries, including the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and qualified to take out Pag-Ibig long-term housing loans, will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over a period of 30 years.

They will occupy the unit with an area of 24 square meters at a price of some P1,020,000 or P50,000 per square meter, for a four-storey building.*