First lady and DSWD distributes cash assistance to Kanalon victims

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez accompanied First Lady Liza Marcos and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in the distribution of cash assistance to the affected families due to Mt. Kanlaon eruption at La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

A total of P17.5 million worth of cash assistance at 10,000 per family under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of DSWD was distributed to a total of 1,752 affected families in the province.

Also present in the event were Congressman Atty. Dino Yulo, Usec. Pinky Romualdez., Usec Diane Cajipe, Asec Paul Ledesma, Regional Director Carmelo Nochete, Assistant Regional Director for Operations Arwin Razo, Disaster Response Management Division Chief Erlyn Garcia and Crisis Intervention Section head Beverly Salazar.