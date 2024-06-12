First Lady to visit La Castellana

First Lady Liza Louise Araneta-Marcos will arrive in La Castellana, Negros Occidental on Saturday, June 15, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday, June 11.

Benitez said the First Lady will visit the residents of La Castellana in Negros Occidental who were affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

“We will get the final plans of the First Lady today, June 12,” he said.

On Friday, June 7, Benitez along with his son, Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, delivered relief assistance to the residents of La Castellana.

Benitez said Bacolod City has extended at least P1 million worth of relief assistance to the local government unit of La Castellana.

These include rice, canned goods, hygiene kit sets, blankets, bath towels, mosquito nets, blue water jugs, and 26,000 liters of domestic water.

Benitez said that aside from Bacolod City, several local government units in Negros Occidental also extended their assistance to the affected residents in La Castellana.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also delivered their assistance in La Castellana.

“ I think it’s already sufficient (relief assistance). We will just look at the other problems that they can face like they were asking for an evacuation center to accommodate the residents who will be affected during the disaster,” he added./MAP