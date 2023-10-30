First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San Carlos

The local government unit (LGU)-San Carlos with San Carlos Tennis Association (SACATA) held the 1st Tennis Pintaflores Festival- Mayor Rene Y. Gustilo Tennis Challenge.

The tennish challenge event started on Oct. 28 until 31 with participating players from Negros island including the Municipality of Tayasan, and Ayungon, Cities of Bacolod, Bais, Cadiz, and La Carlota.

Categories of the tournament include 10 and under unisex, 12 under, 14 under, 16 under, and 18 under boys and girls; Winners will received trophies, and Pintaflores shirts.

SACATA Tournament Official Aj Layumas said that they will make the tournament an annual event so players could practice well; and for them to focus on athletes' development.

Layumas shared the city is always ready to provide facilities for the visiting players, including free accommodations, and different courts for their plays; encouraged players to continue their training, and meet new players from the different parts of the Philippines.

He thanked City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, Vice Mayor Christopher Paul S. Carmona, and SP members for always providing initiatives for the youth’s development.

Vice Mayor Carmona, and Executive Assistant IV to the City Vice-Mayor Krisroff Carmona was also present during the game. (PR)