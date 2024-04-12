FISHERIES UPDATES

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson meets with Remia Aparri, Regional Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 6 for updates on the agency’s programs intended for sustainable management and conservation of the province's fisheries and aquatic resources, as well as ensuring food security and safety of the fisherfolks. With them are chief Joel Abalayan of the Fisheries Production and Support Services Division, OIC Marian Jill Abeto of the Provincial Fisheries Office of Negros Occidental, and OIC Dina Genzola of the Negros Occ. Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.