Floods hit 12 barangays in Bacolod

AT LEAST 12 barangays in Bacolod City were affected by flooding caused by a tropical storm and a low-pressure area (LPA) on Thursday evening, October 9, 2025.

Records from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) showed that heavy rains affected Barangays 1, 3, 9, 12, 17, 20, Banago, Mandalagan, Montevista, Singcang-Airport, Taculing, and Villamonte.

Secretary to the Mayor Marty Go said based on the DRRMO’s records, the flooding displaced at least 30 families composed of about 150 individuals.

All evacuees were taken to various evacuation centers led by the DRRMO, in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other volunteer groups.

Floodwaters rose to as high as four feet in some areas before subsiding around 1 a.m. Friday, October 10.

In Barangay 1, four individuals were evacuated to Andres Bonifacio Elementary School II. Fifty-two individuals were evacuated in Barangay Banago, four in Barangay Singcang-Airport, and 82 in Barangay Villamonte.

The DRRMO also activated its 24/7 emergency operations center and deployed 15 emergency response personnel.

Aside from DRRMO personnel, the BFP-Bacolod and other rescue groups such as the Negros Tigers Rescue Group, Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade, and barangay rescue teams were also deployed to affected areas.

The Department of Social Services and Development, along with barangay and city officials, also provided assistance to the affected families. (MAP)