Floods hit 24 barangays in Bacolod

AT LEAST 24 of the 62 barangays of Bacolod City were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall brought about by a weather system shear line on January 31, 2026.

A total of 48 families composed of 171 individuals were displaced on Saturday.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) records revealed that the affected barangays include Barangay 1, 2, 5, 9, 10, 17, 19, 20, 31, 35, 36, 39, 40, Taculing, Villamonte, Singcang-Airport, Pahanocoy, Cabug, Granada, Banago, Mandalagan, Montevista, and Bata.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), along with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), also provided relief packs to the affected families, who were evacuated to their respective evacuation centers within their barangays.

Gasataya said many rivers overflowed due to the heavy volume of rain from the mountain, as well as eastern portions of the city, which caused flood waters to rise very quickly.

He said personnel from the City Engineer’s Office Rapid Drainage Response Team also conducted a clearing and declogging operations along major roads and streets affected by flooding to help ensure water flows freely.

He added that the CDRRMO also closely monitoring water levels in the city’s rivers and creeks, especially with high tide peak at around 2.03 meters around 10 p.m.

The mayor disclosed that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued a Yellow Heavy Rainfall Warning Advisory for Bacolod City at 8 p.m. due to the Shear Line affecting parts of the country. (MAP)