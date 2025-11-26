Floods hit 32 barangays in Bacolod, 53 houses destroyed

OF THE 61 barangays in Bacolod City, 32 barangays were affected by flooding caused by strong winds and heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression “Verbena” on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

A total of 5,312 families composed of 15,875 individuals have been displaced, and at least 53 houses were destroyed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 26.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) records revealed that the affected barangays include the areas of Bredco Port; Barangays 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 13, 14, 16, 18, 27, 31, 35, 36, 39, 40, 41; Bata; Banago; Mansilingan; Pahanocoy; Taculing; Sum-ag; Cabug; Montevista; Alijis; Singcang-Airport; Mandalagan; Estefania; Villamonte; and Tangub.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said some of the affected families are still staying at various evacuation centers in the city.

The DSSD and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) also provided relief packs to the affected families.

Raging floodwaters as high as six feet entered houses in Purok Mars, Barangay Singcang-Airport, past 8 a.m., trapping residents on their roofs who called for help as the storm wreaked havoc across the city.

Members of the Bacolod Bureau of Fire Protection and rescue volunteers from multiple organizations responded, evacuating hundreds in the area.

Gasataya said Bacolod’s average daily rainfall is 10 mm, but between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday, the city recorded 70.50 mm—not including runoff from surrounding areas.

The mayor also emphasized the need for community cooperation in addressing long-term solutions.

“We need everyone’s cooperation and understanding. The city can prepare anytime, but lasting solutions, especially in waste management, depend on all of us. Our rivers overflowed, and some areas flooded fast. We’re doing everything we can on the ground, but we need the communities, especially the barangays, to help us keep waterways clear,” Gasataya said.

Despite the onslaught, he said the city reported zero casualties.

Moreover, power interruptions were also reported in several barangays, and 11 roads were temporarily closed due to flooding.

Overflowing rivers, including Magsungay, Lupit, Mambuloc, Banago, and Mandalagan—combined with heavy runoff from neighboring Murcia, Talisay, Don Salvador Benedicto, and Silay—worsened flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, DPWH Undersecretary Charles Calima Jr. held a meeting with city officials led by Gasataya and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez at the Bacolod City Government Center on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by barangay officials along with DPWH personnel to address the flood problem in the city. (MAP)