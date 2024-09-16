Floods hit 9 barangays in Bacolod City

At least nine barangays in Bacolod City were affected by floods due to heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Ferdie on Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) records showed that affected villages were Barangays Sum-ag, Pahanocoy, Singcang-Airport, Cabug, Taculing, Punta Taytay, Mansilingan, Handumanan and Alijis.

The floods affected a total of 477 families composed of 1, 581 individuals.

All of them were evacuated to various evacuation centers led by the DRRMO along with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine Red Cross, and the Bacolod Chamber volunteer group, among others.

The Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) and the barangay and city officials also provided food assistance to the affected families.

The office of Congressman Greg Gasataya also provided food assistance to various evacuation centers in Bacolod. /MAP.