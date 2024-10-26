Flor: 'Tenants in Public Plaza have no profit due to bad weather'

Bacolod City Councilor Celia Matea Flor is now planning to ask the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF) to lower or give a discount on the rental of the kiosk owners at the Bacolod public plaza due to bad weather for almost a week.

Flor, the chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said yesterday it has been observed that the kiosk owners at the public plaza this MassKara Festival, failed to gain profit due to heavy rains every afternoon.

" It's raining for almost a week and only a few MassKara revelers visiting their kiosks so they have no income," she said.

She added that the kiosk owners were renting their stalls for at least P17,000 to P20,000 from October 22 to 27.

Flor noted that some of the kiosk owners also asked their assistance to consider their situation and will be given a discount or to lower their rent.

" The members of the City Council will ask the BYF to grant the kiosk owners' request, which is composed of at least 20 kiosks," Flor said.

She said it's only for the kiosks at the public plaza and it will not cover the kiosks at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) since thousands of revelers flock to the BCGC every day./MAP.