Flor urges barangay officials to fight human trafficking

Bacolod City Councilor Celia Matea Flor urged all the barangay officials to conduct programs within their barangays to address the human trafficking cases in the city.

Flor, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on women, gender, family, and child care, said the barangays should have programs and advocate against the trafficking, in which most of the victims are minors.

Flor along with the barangay officials and the non-government organizations signed a pledge of commitment to fight the trafficking problem at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Tuesday, July 30.

The activity was part of the World Day Against Trafficking Culmination with the theme “ Iisang Nasyon, Iisang Aksyon. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Taposin ang Human Trafficking.”

“In terms of prevention, we should have an advocacy program because it’s really important to the awareness of the public,” Flor said.

She said the barangay officials are the frontline of the community so they have a big role in addressing this problem.

“The strategic person who will inform the community is our barangay officials because this is a silent crime, we should fight human trafficking,” she added.

Flor noted that in 2023, Bacolod City recorded at least 10 trafficking cases and most of them are minors who were abused and exploited online.

“It’s an alarming case in Bacolod City. We should have zero tolerance of abuse for women, children, and any other persons,” Flor said.’

She said some of the suspects were also persecuted in Bacolod City including foreign suspects for the crime of human trafficking.

As part of their pledge of commitment, the group recognized that every person of any gender expression is equal in dignity and freedom.

“ We realize that modern slavery in the form of human trafficking forced labor, prostitution, and organ trafficking fails to respect this fundamental conviction, We denounce modern slavery as a crime against humanity,” Flor said.

She said they pledged to work together in their lifetime to free the enslaved and restore the future of the trafficked.

Flor stressed that the City Government of Bacolod should also have services to assist the victims of trafficking.

The World Day Against Trafficking Culmination activity was also attended by members of the City Council, City Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Ditching along with the Bacolod City Police Office Women’s and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), the social workers, and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) officials and beneficiaries in Bacolod City./MAP