Flor urges DepEd, WCPD to probe molestation of 3 students

Bacolod City Councilor Celia Matea Flor, the chairperson of the City Council’s committee on women, gender, family, and childcare, urged the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Bacolod to conduct a thorough investigation against the teacher who allegedly molested his three students.

Flor said yesterday she was informed that the three Grade-8 female students were allegedly molested by their teacher.

She said it's one of the cases of abuse and it's aggravated by his position as a mentor of the children so he should be penalized.

"The DepEd along with the WCPD should conduct a thorough investigation on this case. It should not be tolerated," she added.

For his part, RJ Paglumotan, deputy spokesman of the Division of Bacolod City, said they are now conducting a thorough investigation on the said complaint against the teacher.

He said that as part of the procedures and proceedings, they cannot divulge any information regarding the case.

" Rest assured that DepEd is already on the lookout for the said complaint," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCPO-WCPD could be reached for comment as of press time.

Moreover, Flor also called the attention of some media practitioners who are interviewing minors.

"We should be careful on our reporting because we have a gender-responsive reporting to ensure that the victim must not be identified," Flor said.

Flor also urged the parents to monitor their children to avoid similar incidents. /MAP.