Flor urges vendors at downtown area not to obstruct streets

Bacolod City Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, has asked for the cooperation of the vendors in the downtown area to comply with City Ordinance 1009 or an Ordinance Regulating Vending in the city.

Flor said yesterday the vendors should occupy 1 meter by 1 meter only to ensure that they will not obstruct the streets and the pedestrian pathways.

She said she received complaints from some of the business establishments in the downtown area regarding the vendors who were occupying the streets.

“Some of them were also leaving their goods on the pathways,” she added.

Flor noted that based on the ordinance the vendors should clear the area by 9 p.m.

Flor said the vendors should have their identification cards with quick response (QR) codes so that they will not be removed by the City Legal Office.

“ I’m asking for their cooperation to follow the ordinance and to maintain the cleanliness of the downtown area,” she said.

She added the vendors should clear the pathways.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said the enforcement team will monitor the area and the violators will be penalized.

“ They should follow the ordinance or else they will be removed from the area,” he said./MAP