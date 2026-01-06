Focus crimes in Negros Island down by 22.1%

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), led by Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, reported a significant drop in 8-Focus Crimes in 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that based on consolidated crime data, there was a significant decrease by 22.1 percent or 1,012 incidents of the 8-Focus Crimes in 2025, reflecting strengthened police operations, intensified crime-prevention strategies, and sustained community partnership across the region.

PRO-NIR recorded a total of 1, 299 incidents in 2024.

The 8-Focus Crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping - motor vehicle, and carnapping - motorcycle.

In 2024, PRO-NIR a recorded a total of 260 murder cases compared to 209 cases in 2025, while a total of 80 cases of homicide were recorded in 2024 compared to the 84 cases in 2025.

For physical injury, PRO-NIR recorded a total of 123 cases in 2025, which is lower compared to the 201 cases in 2024. The region recorded a total of 262 cases of rape in 2025, which is also lower than the 340 cases in 2024.

For robbery, the region recorded a total of 74 cases in 2025, which is lower than the 98 cases in 2024. A total of 223 theft cases were also recorded in 2025, down from the 282 cases in 2024.

For carnapping - motorcycle, the region recorded a total of 34 cases in 2025, down to the 37 cases in 2024. A total of three carnaping - motor vehicle cases were also recorded in 2025, while only one case was logged in 2024.

Malong said the data show significant decreases in murder, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping of motorcycles, underscoring the effectiveness of focused law enforcement efforts, visibility patrols, and intelligence-driven operations.

Despite the reduced crime volume, she said PRO-NIR maintained a strong crime solution capability for 2025, adding that the region cleared 295, solved 682, and only 35 cases are left unsolved.

Malong noted that while fewer crimes were recorded in 2025, continuous efforts are underway to further improve case resolution, particularly in addressing emerging crime trends and complex cases.

Malong said all police provincial offices and city police offices under PRO-NIR contributed to the overall crime reduction through sustained anti-criminality operations, enhanced police visibility and response time, strengthened intelligence coordination, and active community engagement and reporting.

Ibay also said that this significant reduction in focus crimes is a clear testament to the discipline, dedication, and professionalism of the PRO-NIR personnel.

“Our police officers are not only enforcing the law, but they are also actively preventing crime through visibility, intelligence, and close partnership with our communities. While we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement, let me be clear, PRO-NIR will not relent in its mission to protect every life, secure every community, and hold criminals accountable,” he said.

Ibay assured the public that it will continue to intensify crime prevention programs, enhance investigation and case-build-up, strengthen inter-agency and community collaboration, and sustain the gains achieved in maintaining peace and order.

“Our direction is firm and uncompromising: proactive policing, swift justice, and zero tolerance for criminality. We owe this to the people of the Negros Island Region, and we will continue to deliver a police service that is visible, responsive, and worthy of public trust,” Ibay said.

PRO-NIR urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting law enforcement efforts toward a safer and more secure Negros Island Region. (MAP)