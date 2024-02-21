Food delivery rider rewarded after helping law enforcers

A Bacolodnon food rider Arnold Malba was recognized for his extraordinary deed in helping law enforcers capture a mentally ill woman who was going wild with a bladed weapon in the middle of the Circumferential Road in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City noontime of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024.

The said woman was angry and was attempting to stab anyone who came near her.

Several traffic enforcers tried to take a chance to disarm the woman with a bladed weapon but they failed to do so.

This rider who passed by the roadside, stopped and tried his way to capture the woman at her back and he succeeded.

This deed caught the attention of many netizens including Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez and Councilor Al Victor Espino who on February 21 rewarded Malba with P10,000 coming from his private fund.

Malba, on the other hand, thanked Espino for the reward money, but he said, "It was not about the money or the reward, I wanted to help the enforcers capture the woman who has a bladed weapon and was running wild whoever comes closer to her."

He was on civilian clothes and the woman did not care who stood behind her back and only focused her attention on those traffic enforcers in uniform.

He did it fast with the right timing. But he thanked Councilor Espino for the kind gesture.*