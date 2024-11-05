'Food vouchers payment in process'

The City Government of Bacolod is now processing the payment for the food kiosk owners who received the vouchers that were released by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez for the kiosks at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), The Upper East Megaworld, and public plaza, Mae Cuaycong, special assistant to the mayor, said on Monday, November 4.

Cuaycong said the city earlier released a total of 12,500 food vouchers worth P200 each, which is personal money of the mayor, for the kiosks at the BCGC, public plaza, and The Upper East.

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, she said several MassKara Festival activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters in said areas and the city extended the festival until October 31.

Instead of the additional festival events, the city provided food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, a personal donation of Benitez, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

Cuaycong said of 12,500 food vouchers, a total of 11, 034 vouchers were only claimed by kiosk renters.

" Maybe, some of the food voucher holders failed to use it on time, which is only until October 31," she said.

Cuaycong noted that they already discussed with the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation to ensure that the kiosk renters also secured a special permit during the festival.

As part of the process, she said the kiosk renters should secure a certification from the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation so they can claim the payment at the City Mayor's Office.

Cuaycong disclosed that they were tasked to release the money until next week since November 5 is holiday in Negros Occidental.

The kiosk renters also expressed their gratitude to the mayor for giving them a chance to recover their expenses during the festival.

Based on the report submitted by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation showed a total of 195 kiosks at the BCGC, 92 at the public plaza, and 43 at the Megaworld./MAP.