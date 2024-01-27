‘FOR 8 BANNER PROGRAMS’ | DA allocates P855.7M for Negros Occidental

The Department of Agriculture has allocated P855,788,090 in eight banner programs for Negros Occidental in 2024, according to documents provided by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Farm-to-market roads (FMR) had the biggest share with P410,000,000.

A total of 20 FMR projects have been identified in 17 local government units in the province, with four of which are in Bacolod City.

Of the FMR projects, the Brgy. Granada in Bacolod City and the Brgy. Calapi to Sitio Talaptap FMR in Hinigaran received the biggest allocation, with P50 million each.

The rice program got P363,926,290; the livestock program-P55,450,000; high-value crop crops development program-P8,505,000; the Special Area for Agriculture Development (SAAD)-P7,603,000; National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program-P4,485,000; the organic agriculture program-P4,010,000 and corn program-P1,808,800.

Dennis Arpia, DA 6 executive director, visited Lacson on Tuesday, January 23, and presented the departments programs for Negros Occidental.

The governor said the provincial government is "also aggressive in its FMR program."

"We should ensure that there is no duplication," Lacson said.

He added that Arpia will be having an office in the province on a monthly basis.

"His going to give time to Negros so that their plans will be implemented.," he also said.*