‘FOR PROGRESS’ | Lacson emphasizes unity during Cinco de Noviembre celebration

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized unity during the celebration of the 125th Cinco de Noviembre Sunday, November 5.

"With unity, we can achieve much. I think we should take that into consideration. Now we still need unity for the progress of the province," Lacson said.

November 5, 1898 (Cinco de Noviembre) is the date when Negrenses are proud to exclaim that they are inhabitants of a small, sock-shaped island full of natural resources. This is the day when thousands of Negrenses manifested their bravery and courage in the most coordinated way, headed by various local leaders, to protect the land they well-loved in a bloodless revolt against the Spanish conquistadores, he said.

“It was in this Cinco de Noviembre when the marching revolutionaries, led by Gen. Juan Araneta from Bago and Gen. Aniceto Lacson from Talisay were actually carrying fake arms consisting of rifles carved out of nipa stalks and cannons of bamboo mats painted black. The courageous strategy deceived the Spaniards led by Gen. Isidro de Castro looking from afar using a telescope from atop the San Schastian Cathedral belfry, surrendered upon seeing the large formation of soldiers, heavily armed with rifles and cannons,” he said.

This event is being commemorated in Negros Occidental every Cinco de Noviembre as the day the Negrenses bluffed the Spaniards to attain freedom. November 5 has been declared a special non-working holiday in the province through Republic Law No. 6709, signed by then president Corazon Aquino on February 10, 1989.

Lacson, in his speech, cited the patriotism and bravery of the local heroes, "125 years after our victory and freedom was secured in the most ingenious and courageous manner, we remain proud and resolutely grateful of what the heroes of Cinco de Noviembre accomplished notwithstanding the impossibility of circumstances," he said.

"As your governor, it is my fervent hope that while we celebrate the triumphs of our past, we can discover fresh meaning, determination, and inspiration. Let us continue to unite and pursue our shared objectives as a community and as a nation.

Today, the challenges we face do not necessitate the raising of arms, yet they demand our collective response with the same unity, fervor, determination, and boldness exhibited by the heroes of Cinco de Noviembre in the past,” he said.

The governor added, “My fellow Negrenses, have a meaningful Cinco de Noviembre. May God continue to bless and favor Negros Occidental.”