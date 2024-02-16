‘FOR RECORDING PURPOSES ONLY’ | Form for withdrawal of signatures for People's Initiative available at Comelec offices

Provincial Commission on Elections supervior Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said Thursday, February 15, that the form for withdrawal of signatures in relation to the petition for People's Initiative (PI) for charter change is now available at all poll offices.

Ananoria received a copy of the notice from Comelec Manila dated February 15, 2024.

It stated that during the Senate Committee Hearing on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa relayed that there are individuals who have manifested their intention to withdraw signatures in the signature sheets/petition for People's Initiative.

"For purposes of recording such manifestations, the Commission hereby releases the Withdrawal Form of Signature in Signature Sheets/Petition for People's Initiative (Form para sa Pagbawi ng Lagda sa Signature Sheets/Petisyon para sa People's Initiative).

Said Form is available in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) nationwide and accomplished forms can be submitted to the same Office."

Comelec's acceptance of withdrawal forms is for recording purposes only and shall not be construed as formal action by the Commission on the signature sheets/petition for People's Initiative, Comelec also emphasized.

The suspension of Comelec Resolution No. 10650 on 29 January 2024 per Comelec minute Resolution No. 24-0055 remains in effect, the notice further stated.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia announced that the Comelec en banc unanimously voted for the suspension of Comelec Resolution No. 10650 which covers the guidelines for the people’s initiative.

He said Comelec has suspended all the proceedings related to the people’s initiative seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Meanwhile, Ananoria revealed the local offices of the Comelec have processed a total of 4,593 applications since the start of the voter's registration on February 12.

Of the total number of registrants, 2,089 registered during the first day on February 12; 1,374 on February 13, and 1,130 on February 14.

Ananoria said they are hoping that the good response of registrants will continue until the end of registration on September 30.

Ananoria said they expect 200,000 additional registrants in Negros Occidental for the 2025 elections.*