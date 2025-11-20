Former cop arrested for carnapping

A FORMER policeman who was involved in carnapping was arrested by operatives of Police Station 9 in Barangay Cabug, Bacolod City on November 19, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as Wenefredo Casuyon, 46, a dismissed police personnel, and resident of Glendale Homes Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records revealed the suspect was arrested inside a subdivision in Barangay Cabug around 1:10 a.m. after he allegedly carnapped the motorcycle of alias Jofranz, 19, a resident of Barangay Cabug.

The police said the victim sought the assistance of the security guard and the police that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Police recovered from Casuyon’s possession a motorcycle owned by the victim.

Casuyon, a former member of BCPO, was dismissed from the service for committing administrative offenses in 2016. He was charged with grave misconduct after he was involved in the stealing of a borrowed motorcycle of a police trainee on September 2014.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 9. He will be charged with violation Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) also seized an estimated P748,000 worth of shabu in a drug bust launched by the BCPO Drug Enforcement Unit in Purok Kabuhi, Barangay 10, Bacolod City on November 18, 2025.

The operations also led to the arrest of alias "Wen," 56, a resident of Barangay 10; and alias “Pat”, 37, a resident of Barangay 8, both in Bacolod City.

Police recovered from the suspects several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 110 grams along with marked money and other non-drug items.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said Wen has been classified as a high-value drug personality while his companion has also been considered a street level individual in Bacolod City.

The operation stemmed from information received from an informant, who said the subject was actively involved in illegal drug activities across various barangays in Bacolod City.

“Upon receipt of the information, operatives conducted casing and surveillance operations in preparation for a possible law enforcement action,” said Malong.

She added that through coordination granted by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), a buy-bust was conducted after the subject and the poseur buyer agreed to a drug transaction facilitated by the informant in the area.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, emphasized that this accomplishment reflects the unwavering efforts of police units across the region to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs.

He also commended the dedication and commitment of the operating troops, stressing that PRO-NIR will remain relentless in pursuing drug personalities and dismantling illegal

“The fight against illegal drugs is a continuing priority of PRO NIR. We will not slow down, we will continue to strengthen our operations to ensure a safer and drugfree Negros Island Region,” Ibay said.

He said the community should remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities in their areas.

“The public’s cooperation is vital in sustaining the momentum in the region’s intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign,” he added. (MAP)