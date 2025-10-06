Former electricity market chief joins Razon's Primelectric group

LAWYER Richard Nethercott, former president and chief executive officer of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), has joined the conglomerate of billionaire Enrique Razon Jr., Primelectric Holdings Inc.

Primelectric Holdings, the holding company for Razon’s power distribution interests, confirmed the appointment, stating that Nethercott will assume the role of Corporate Chief Operations Officer (COO) for the Group.

IEMOP is the crucial operator of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), the country's electricity trading floor.

Primelectric’s diverse portfolio includes distribution utility More Power in Iloilo, Negros Power, and Bohol Light. The Group also manages More Power Barge and the retail aggregation program arm PrimeRES.

Roel Castro, Primelectric president and CEO, officially welcomed the executive, highlighting his extensive background.

With over five years of distinguished experience in overseeing the operations of the trading floor for Philippine electricity, Nethercott brings valuable expertise and leadership to our team," Castro said in a statement.

Nethercott's career is marked by key roles in the energy industry, including a previous tenure as a Board Director of the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC).

Beyond his corporate and government service, he has also dedicated time to academia, shaping future legal minds as a professor at several universities.

“We are honored and proud to have Atty. Nethercott as our Corporate COO, strengthening our commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector,” Castro said.

He said Nethercott appointment signals Primelectric's strong intent to leverage high-level industry and regulatory expertise as it expands its operations and influence within the Philippine power distribution landscape.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new challenge, Nethercott emphasized the company’s mission.

"It is an honor to join Primelectric with the hope of being able to positively contribute to the company’s mission of providing the best quality service consumers deserve," Nethercott said. (MAP)