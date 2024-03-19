Former mayor shares a clear vision for Kabankalan

Former Kabankalan City Mayor Isidro Zayco led some 370 Kabankalanons, in Brgy. Tan-awan for the Optical Mission that forms part of his Love Share Donate Advocacy.

The said Optical Mission had a hashtag #Annekasanag paagi kay Isidro “Elpidio” Zayco sa syudad sang Kabankalan.”

This optical mission was held during his birthday on March 8 and shared his birthday celebration with them.

He said that this optical mission helped those whose vision was no longer clear and needed to be corrected. Our vision is vital in our day-to-day life. We need it when we read, walk, eat, and do our daily chores. It would be difficult to do our chores when our vision is unclear, the reason we held this Optical mission for our beloved Kabankalanons.”

It is refreshing to reconnect with the people whom he served for a significant period of years of service.

Sixth District Board Member Jeffrey Tubola and 3rd District Board Member Manman Ko also joined the former Mayor Zayco.

Dr. Kier Tiberio of Tiberio Eyecare Clinic and the Medes family collaborated in this endeavor.

Zayco has a wonderful vision for Kabankalanons that truly resonates with the needs of the community. It's heartening to see a leader who cares so deeply about the welfare of the people and is committed to making a positive impact in their lives.*