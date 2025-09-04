Former OBO head under 90-day preventive suspension

A FORMER head of the Office of the Building Official (OBO) of the City Government of Bacolod has been placed under a 90-day preventive suspension after being formally charged with grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, violation of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said the suspension, signed by Mayor Greg Gasataya on August 11, 2025, was served on Engineer Isidro Sun Jr. on August 13.

The City Legal Office (CLO) earlier conducted an investigation into Sun over the alleged irregular approval of an occupancy permit and solicitation of money for its processing.

Chiu said that on June 30, 2025, Sun allegedly instructed a job order employee at the OBO to approve and clear the business permit application of a business establishment in Barangay Mansilingan despite the absence of a duly issued certificate of occupancy.

He said that based on the incident report submitted by the OBO, it was established that the application did not undergo the regular processing protocol, including the required logbook entry and proper endorsement from the assigned engineer.

He added that Sun allegedly demanded P13,000, later negotiated down to P11,000, for the release of the occupancy permit.

Chiu said the preventive suspension was issued against Sun pursuant to Rule VIII, Section 52 of the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RRACCS), citing the gravity of the charges and the risk that his continued presence could tamper with or conceal documentary evidence, or influence and intimidate witnesses.

He said under the 2017 RRACCS, grave misconduct and serious dishonesty are punishable by dismissal from service, which carries the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from re-employment in the government.

Chiu added that Sun was suspended from his work without pay and once he will be exonerated from the charge, the city will pay him back wages.

Sun has not yet issued a statement as of Thursday, but earlier said he is ready to answer the complaint.

He said their office used to approve the repair of old houses without an issuance of building permit.

Sun added that when other engineers sign the documents, no charges are filed, but when he signs, his actions are closely monitored. (MAP)