Fortified vaccination efforts to be rolled out in Negros Occidental

Local chief executives, city and municipal health officers, and other health stakeholders in Negros Occidental recently convened for the Project Orientation and Microplanning Session for COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Support Trance (CDS 3).

Spearheaded by Relief International, UNICEF, Department of of Health, and Negros Occ. Provincial Health Office, CDS 3 aims to expedite and fortify vaccination efforts for high-risk populations in the province. The activity was held at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City last Wednesday, Jan. 17.

CDS 3 is strategically designed to facilitate the seamless integration of COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization programs, as well as strategize and plan specific actions and activities aimed at increasing immunization coverage, particularly in priority areas.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said that prevention of the spread of diseases through immunization proves to be more effective and cost-efficient than treating diseases and illnesses that could have been prevented in the first place. (PR)