Four traffic enforcers terminated

A total of four traffic enforcers, all job order workers detailed at the Bacolod City Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), were terminated effective August 1, 2024, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said Thursday, August 1.

Ting, also a new officer-in-charge of BTAO, said the contract of the four traffic enforcers was not renewed this month because of several complaints filed against them at the CLO.

He said based on the complaints, the four traffic enforcers, whose names are being withheld, were allegedly apprehending motorists without initial violations.

“ I already met with all the traffic enforcers and I instructed them that they cannot demand the driver's license or the official receipt-certificate of registration (OR-CR) if there are no initial violations committed by the motorists,” he added.

Ting noted that the traffic enforcers can flag down the motorists if they commit a traffic violation.

Ting will also investigate the alleged irregularity at BTAO.

Ting said he was informed that a BTAO personnel was allegedly writing an additional traffic violation to the receipt of the motorist, which was allegedly not included on the issued citation ticket.

The complainant, whose name is being withheld, said he was given a citation ticket for a traffic violation with confiscation of his driver’s license, however, when he was about to claim his driver’s license, a BTAO personnel, wrote on his receipt an additional violation of no driver’s license, which he also paid the charges.

Ting said it’s not proper that the BTAO personnel will issue a penalty for the uncommitted violation. /MAP