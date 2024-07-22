Fourth District receives 5.35M PAFFF cash assistance

A

A total of P5.35 million in cash assistance was distributed to 535 farmer-beneficiaries in the Fourth District of Negros Occidental including Bago City in rites held at the city’s Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, last July 18.

The amount forms part of the P50 million worth of Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) intended for 5,000 beneficiaries in the province.

Each of the recipients, who are affected by the El Niño phenomenon, received P10,000 in cash assistance from the national government, specifically President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and food packs from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

In Bago City alone, 233 farmers and fisherfolk availed the cash assistance and food packs.

The distribution was led by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo.

Mayor Yulo said the assistance proves that the national and provincial governments are concerned about the welfare of the farmers and fisherfolk, as he emphasized that “agriculture is one of the pillars of our economy” thus, it has to be supported.

Board Members Andrew Martin Torres and Manuel Frederick Ko, Bago City Councilors Victor Michael Javellana, and Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, Executive Assistant and former councilor Jorge Araneta, and Abuanan Punong Barangay Michael Bermudez were also present in the event.

The distribution was also attended by Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer Engr. Ramy Baylosis representing DA-Western Visayas Regional Executive Director Dennis Arpia, Office of the Provincial Agriculturist OIC Dina Genzola, Bago City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance, and other city and municipal agriculturists in Fourth District, among others.