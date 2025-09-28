Frasco lauds Bacolod, Negros Occidental

DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco lauded Bacolod City and the provincial government of Negros Occidental for their commitment to celebrating Negrense culture in Taguig City.

Frasco was guest of honor at “Bacolod City Day” during the 39th Negros Trade Fair at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, in Taguig City on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The event was led by Mayor Greg Gasataya, Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella, members of the City Council, department heads, and officials of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP).

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the City Government of Bacolod and my congratulations to Negros for their commitment to celebrating Negrense culture while ensuring that growth is shared across all communities,” Frasco said.

The Negros Trade Fair, the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair in Metro Manila, was held from September 23 to 28.

“Your vision and leadership have not only sustained its proud tradition but also empowered Negrenses to take their place at the heart of our nation’s tourism story,” Frasco said.

To the ANP, artisans, farmers, chefs, designers, and entrepreneurs, she said it is their time to demonstrate that the Negrense spirit does not simply endure adversity but also turns challenges into opportunities and tradition into innovation.

She added that this year’s theme, “Himbon,” the act of coming together under one shared purpose, reflects how Negros draws strength from its people, heritage, and creativity.

Gasataya, who launched the MassKara Festival at the Negros Trade Fair in Taguig, expressed gratitude to the ANP for including “Bacolod City Day” in the event.

“We are happy because of the warm welcome, especially with the upcoming MassKara Festival in October,” Gasataya said.

He said the Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. is working hard to ensure a meaningful MassKara celebration.

He added that more tourists are expected to witness the festival, which will officially run from October 1 to 19.

The mayor noted that it is the city’s flagship program supporting tourism, sports, and food businesses, which greatly contribute to the local economy.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said he expects better sales this year compared to 2024, noting the fair’s move from Makati City to SM Aura in Taguig.

“The trade fair’s move from Makati to SM Aura opens new possibilities,” Lacson said, as he thanked SM for accommodating the event.

In 2024, exhibitors earned at least P59.4 million in total sales at Glorietta 2 in Makati City.

The Negros Trade Fair is organized by the ANP in partnership with the province of Negros Occidental.

Mary Ann Colmenares, co-chair of the fair, said that with 139 participating vendors and partners, the 39th edition has found a new home at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura.

“This year, we wanted to bring everyone together to remind us of the stories and values that unite us — our shared identity, community, and heritage. Each year, we are also guided by our goal of expanding opportunities for our micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” she said.

Benitez also thanked Frasco for supporting Bacolod City’s tourism programs, adding that the city will host the maiden edition of Terra Madre Asia & Pacific from November 19 to 23, 2025 — the first regional gathering in Asia and the Pacific.

Terra Madre, a biennial event founded by Slow Food and traditionally held in Turin, Italy, will take place at the Provincial Capitol Lagoon in Bacolod City.

After the Turin edition in 2024, Benitez said Frasco decided to pursue the hosting of Terra Madre Asia & Pacific in the Philippines.

“It’s another reason to visit the City of Smiles on November 19 to 23, almost a week of celebration to showcase delicacies and the best foods from various regions,” he said, adding that at least 23 countries have confirmed their participation.

Ramon “Chin Chin” Uy Jr., Slow Food councilor for Southeast Asia, said the event, themed “From Soil to Sea: A Slow Food Journey Through Tastes & Traditions,” will bring together farmers, fishers, cooks, youth, food communities, indigenous leaders, researchers, and cultural advocates to celebrate biodiversity and co-create sustainable food systems rooted in tradition, fairness, and environmental care.

“This landmark gathering solidifies Bacolod City’s role as the newly designated Slow Food International Hub for Asia Pacific and marks the evolution of successful Terra Madre Visayas events hosted in Bacolod in 2023 and 2024,” Uy said.

“This is a turning point not just for Slow Food in the Philippines, but for the entire region,” he added. (MAP)