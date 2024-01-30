Free CSE review classes for Victorias LGU employees begins

The City Government of Victorias initiated its first Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test review classes last January 20, at Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center.

City employees who will take the March 2024 CSE-PPT exam gathered for the free review classes which started with an orientation of the program and introduction of subject matter experts.

The classes will continue every Saturday until February 24 to prepare the examinees for their upcoming examination on March 3.

The subject matter experts for English are DepEd English Coordinator Deena Rose Eleccion, Head of BAC Secretariat and Public Procurement Specialist Mary Ann Lazo, and Technical Writer from the City Administrator’s Office Cara Marie Encontro.

Meanwhile, the subject experts for Mathematics are DepEd Math Coordinator Robert Desin Jr. and Engr. Joemel Bravo from the City Engineer’s Office.

On the other hand, the in charge of the General Information review is the Local Development and Investment Promotions Officer Paolo Valladarez.

The Office of City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez represented by Chief of Staff and Culture and Ethics Officer Dr. Joselito Diaz and Executive Assistant II Sherlou Labrador conducted the scoring and profiling of mock test results, facilitated collaborative meetings with offices involved, and coordinated with DepEd to invite experts and volunteers to conduct reviews for all subject matters.

Executive Assistant II Sherlou Labrador and City HRMO Administrative Officer IV Mary Ann Valdevieso administered the mock examination last January 11 to 12.

The ongoing program is being facilitated by the City Human Resource Management Office headed by City HRMO OIC Ana Liza Fuentes. (PR)